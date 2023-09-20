AEW Will Reportedly Add Another 2023 Pay-Per-View to Its Schedule

AEW is currently set to have seven pay-per-views by the end of this year, a record for the young promotion. On top of the usual four — Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out and Full Gear, the company once again co-promoted Forbidden Door with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, ran its first stadium event with All In over in London and will kick off October with the WrestleDream event in Seattle. However, Bodyslam's Cassidy Haynes is now reporting that AEW is considering running one more pay-per-view before the end of the year to bring the annual total up to eight. A location hasn't been confirmed, but Dec. 29 is being discussed as a date.

WWE has stopped running December pay-per-views in recent years, so the show has a good chance of running unopposed. The date, a Friday, is likely being considered as it won't conflict with any NFL games (something Tony Khan has been against since AEW launched due to his family owning the Jacksonville Jaguars) or New Year's Eve/Day.

Andrew Zarian also recently reported that AEW is potentially extending its pay-per-view schedule up to 12 in 2024 as part of a new streaming deal with Max. Despite the streaming service launching a new live sports tier next month, AEW still hasn't been able to get its tape library or its pay-per-views on the platform. Stay tuned for more updates.

(Photo: AEW)

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

MJF vs. Samoa Joe AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya vs. Toni Storm

Saraya vs. Toni Storm ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order

The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks)

Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

Orange Cassidy, Hook & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

AEW Collision Card (Sept. 23, 2023)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Texas Death Match)

Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo

Rob Van Dam in action

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Card