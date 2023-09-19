Max Is Adding a Live Sports Tier, But Won't Include AEW

The Sports Business Journal broke the news on Tuesday that the Max streaming service is adding a new live sports tier — the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On — on Oct. 5. The feature will be available to all Max subscribers up until Feb. 29, 2024, after which time it'll be an additional $9.99 per month on top of the monthly subscription fee. The report listed all of the sports Warner Bros. Discovery currently has broadcasting deals with, including the NBA, MLB and NHL, but then noted that AEW will not be included in a tier. Despite the young wrestling promotion's attempts to have its live pay-per-views stream on Max similar to WWE's current deal with Peacock, the events have remained with the Bleacher Report app.

The latest report from last week regarding AEW & Max is that a streaming deal is currently in the works and that it will expand AEW's schedule to 12 annual pay-per-views (2023 will have the most since the company's launch with six). Tony Khan has also recently gone on record regarding AEW's interest in a Max deal.

(Photo: AEW, WBD)

Tony Khan on Wanting AEW's Content on Max

"We have all the bones for a really strong streaming platform. It would be a very strong addition to any streaming platform, and my dream is that it all lands on Max," Khan said in an interview with PWInsider last month. "It would be tremendous."

"Right now, AEW All Access is available on Max, which is very cool, and hopefully, that is a step in the right direction, getting our stuff steaming," Khan continued. "We have a great library. All together, with everything I own, it's thousands of hours of great wrestling and the AEW catalog has grown so much considering we started this thing from scratch four years ago. I believe the streaming service will happen. As to where it is and what platform it is, that's something that I believe largely will be influenced by Warner Bros."

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

MJF vs. Samoa Joe AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya vs. Toni Storm

Saraya vs. Toni Storm ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order

The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks)

Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

Orange Cassidy, Hook & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

AEW Collision Card (Sept. 23, 2023)