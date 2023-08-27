AEW's Tony Khan Announces New Pay-Per-View for AEW's 2023 Schedule

AEW's Tony Khan announced on Sunday that All Elite Wrestling is adding a new pay-per-view to its schedule before the end of 2023. In honor of Antonio Inoki, who passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, AEW will host the first WrestleDream pay-per-view at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Khan said New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion Inoki launched in 1972, is very supportive of the event and negotiations are ongoing about bringing in NJPW stars for the event, marking the second big crossover show between AEW and New Japan of the year following Forbidden Door back in June.

The name "Wrestle Dream" was previously used as a crossover event between the WWF and the defunct Japanese promotion SWS in April 1991. Khan said the name was chosen to honor one of the biggest "dreamers" in wrestling history.

Tony Khan announces that on the anniversary of Antonio Inoki's passing... AEW is doing a PPV on Sunday, October 1st!



THE FIRST EVER WRESTLEDREAM!!! pic.twitter.com/R9ahFp3hqj — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) August 27, 2023

AEW's Pay-Per-View Schedule for the Rest of 2023

With the record-breaking All In event now in the rearview mirror, AEW has three pay-per-views scheduled for the remainder of 2023. All Out will take place on Sept. 3 at the United Center in Chicago, WrestleDream is now officially booked for Oct. 1 and Full Gear will take place on Nov. 18 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Special editions of AEW Dynamite like Grand Slam and Winter is Coming are also on the way.

Now that WrestleDream is a reality, what are some big crossover matches you'd like to see take place? Tell us your picks down in the comments!

AEW All In 2023 Results

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open (Zero Hour) FTW Championship: Hook def. Jack Perry

Hook def. Jack Perry AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk def. Samoa Joe

CM Punk def. Samoa Joe Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi



AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks

FTR def. The Young Bucks Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)

AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker

Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker Darby Allin & Sting def. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)

Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black

The Acclaimed def. The House of Black AEW World Championship: MJF def. Adam Cole

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)