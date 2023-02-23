New Series AEW: All Access Announced for Next Month on TBS

Tony Khan's big announcement for this week's AEW Dynamite dropped just before the main event, as Adam Cole confirmed that a new series from the young promotion is set to premiere next month. Title AEW All Access, the series will offer an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at AEW stars. Per Variety, the series will feature the likes of Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow and Eddie Kingston. The new show will now give AEW four hours of weekly programming on Warner Bros. Discovery networks. Cole also announced during his promo that he would be returning to action next month after multiple concussions kept him on the shelf for the latter half of 2022.

"Each episode will follow them week-to-week as they seek to remain at the top of the company while also exploring rivalries between them. The show will also detail the lead up to major AEW events and pay-per-views," the announcement read.

More on the AEW: All Access Series

"We're always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent," Khan told the outlet. "With the new 'AEW: All Access' series, they'll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before. To show the human side of some of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these wrestlers are when the cameras aren't typically on."

Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, ID, & HLN, linear and streaming, added, "AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night. With 'All Access,' we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before."

