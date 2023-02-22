Tony Khan Hints at Tonight's AEW Dynamite Announcement

It's been a while since Tony Khan had a big announcement lined up for an episode of AEW Dynamite, but tonight's show has exactly that advertised for its lineup. It's unclear what the news might be this time around, but some potential options could be announcing the release date for AEW Fight Forever, the long-awaited confirmation of Forbidden Door 2, a tour of the United Kingdom or some sort of streaming service announcement. Nobody seems to have the answer locked down, but Khan did provide a hint while speaking with the Phoenix News-Times.

"Well, I can't tell you right now, but it's something I'm very excited about and it's great for the company," Khan said. "There are a lot of exciting things in the near future for AEW. All I can say is we have an important announcement coming at this show in Phoenix. And it's an exciting development for the company, and I'm excited to share it with the fans in Phoenix and all over the world.

"There are a lot of exciting things in the near future for AEW. All I can say is we have an important announcement coming at this show in Phoenix," he added. "And it's an exciting development for the company, and I'm excited to share it with the fans in Phoenix and all over the world."

What Will Happen if Tony Khan Buys WWE?

On top of running AEW and Ring of Honor, Khan and his father Shadid have actually been named as potential bidders for the WWE now that the company is actively seeking a sale. He recently appeared on Bex & Buster and hinted at what would happen to the company's respective rosters if he were to buy the promotion.

"If I owned another wrestling company besides the two I already own, it would be very challenging, but I think we would want to maintain separate rosters just like I've tried to keep AEW and Ring of Honor to where there is crossover between the companies, but both have a strong pay-per-view business and AEW has great television," Khan said . "Soon, I'll have more to talk about regarding when and where Ring of Honor's weekly TV will be on HonorClub and, going forward, when and where we're going to tape those shows. There is some example of what we would do as far as keeping the pay-per-view business separate, but having some crossover. It would certainly be different if it were a different company. With AEW and Ring of Honor, I'm very happy with what we're doing. Certainly, if there were other opportunities that arose in terms of acquisitions then I would certainly be interested in (them)."