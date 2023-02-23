AEW Forbidden Door 2 Date Seemingly Spoiled

AEW's Forbidden Door, its annual crossover event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, seems to have had its date for later this year spoiled by Spectrum. The cable provider's official website has a schedule listing all of the upcoming pay-per-view events, which includes Forbidden Door on June 24, 2023. Neither AEW nor New Japan have announced the date up until this point, though Tony Khan has repeatedly indicated a second show was in the works after the success of last year's event.

"We always build up this big event, AEW and NJPW coming together for Forbidden Door," Khan said on the In The Kliq Podcast this week (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "I think Forbidden Door 1 was such a big success, we're looking forward to doing it together again. They send a lot of their top stars to AEW and to ROH and I love working with them. It's been a great relationship and there's a lot of trust between the parties."

I am PRETTY SURE this announcement is going to be Forbidden Door 2. I haven't seen anyone report on it, but Spectrum has leaked the dates for Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door for this year. #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/prg2E8PL3D pic.twitter.com/T5UjIIRT5w — Robbie (@RobTalksWres) February 19, 2023

