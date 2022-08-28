AEW All Out 2022 Early Betting Odds Predict Three of the Announced Championship Matches

AEW's All Out 2022 pay-per-view takes place one week from today on Sept. 4 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates (Chicago), Illinois. And while the status of a world championship match at the show remains up in the air, nine other bouts have already been confirmed for the show. As of right now, that includes the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament and a four-way to crown the interim AEW Women's World Championship following Thunder Rosa's injury. Both the AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory and TBS Champion Jade Cargill are also putting their gold on the line.

BetOnline released its early betting lines for the show this weekend, which you can see below. The oddsmakers clearly paid attention to Dave Meltzer's report about AEW's initial plan for the women's title — which was to have Rosa drop it to Toni Storm in a one-on-one match. Of the four women in the match, she has the best odds at -150

AEW Interim Women's Championship: Toni Storm (-150) vs. Dr. Britt Baker (+225) vs. Jamie Hayter (+450) vs. Hikaru Shida (+500)

Toni Storm (-150) vs. Dr. Britt Baker (+225) vs. Jamie Hayter (+450) vs. Hikaru Shida (+500) AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory (-400) vs. The Acclaimed (+250)

Swerve In Our Glory (-400) vs. The Acclaimed (+250) TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (-500) vs. Athena (+300)

Jade Cargill (-500) vs. Athena (+300) AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals

Tournament Finals Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal (-500) & Motor City Machine Guns (+300)

Junge Boy (-180) vs. Christian Cage (+130)

Ricky Starks (-240) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (+175)

Bryan Danielson (-220) vs. Chris Jericho (+160)

Casino Ladder Match

One of the bigger surprises among the betting lines is the TBS Championship match. Athena (fka NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon) has been positioned as the first legitimate threat to Cargill's undefeated streak in quite some time but Cargill has a decisive advantage at -500.

As for the world championship match, the latest report from Meltzer is that a Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk rematch will happen despite Punk losing in under three minutes when his foot injury was reaggravated in the unification match with Moxley on AEW Dynamite.

"That was some business I had to take care of and now the train rolls on," Moxley said in an interview with Cincy 360 the day after squashing Punk. "If I knew (the plans for All Out), I wouldn't tell you. When I say anybody, anytime, any place, I'm at a Flying J outside of Columbus, if somebody wants to throw down in the parking lot, let's do it. When I say that, I'm talking seriously. I got out and do stuff that people talk about. I'm what everyone pretends to be. All these guys sitting at home tweeting about what they should be doing, meanwhile, I'm at an indie show in front of 400 people, stapling dollar bills to foreheads. Now I get to walk into Chicago, his [Punk's] hometown, and we'll see how the story unfolds from here."