More Details on Thunder Rosa Getting Pulled From AEW All Out, Including a Rumor Killer

Thunder Rosa announced during a backstage promo on this week's AEW Dynamite that, due to an injury, she'd be unable to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm at the Sept. 4 All Out pay-per-view. It was quickly announced that an interim champion would be crowned at the pay-per-view via a four-way between Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. More information about the situation has since been reported, including news from Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio that Rosa was booked to drop the title had her one-on-one match with Storm happened as planned.

"The division lost a lot of ground when Britt Baker lost the Championship, and that's what happened," Meltzer said. "The interest level went down. I don't know if that means they're getting it back on Britt Baker, but they were going to make a change. Rosa was not... if Rosa was on the show, she was going to lose. As far as what happened and everything, they said an injury. In theory, that means that whenever that injury is over, she would face whoever would win."

There was also a rumor floating around that Rosa isn't actually injured and that her removal from the pay-per-view was due to a suspension. PWInsider is now reporting via multiple sources that there's "zero truth" to that.

Rosa won the championship from Baker in a Steel Cage Match at St. Patrick's Day Slam back in March, and while her victory was widely celebrated, the booking of her championship reign was met with a lukewarm reception. She had previously beaten Storm at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and the pair had started teaming as ThunderStorm, but once Kris Statlander went down with an injury Storm was made the top contender for Rosa's title once again.

I want to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the #ThunderArmy and the Wrestling Community for the outpour of support and well wishes after my announcement on #AEWDynamite. I will heal and come back soon; your still @AEW Women's World Champion. — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) August 25, 2022

Check out the updated card for All Out below:

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals

Tournament Finals AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

Casino Ladder Match

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

Chris Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

