AEW Fans Surprised by How Much They're Loving All Out

All Elite Wrestling's 2023 edition of All Out has faced an uphill battle all week, making it seem like the show might be destined to fall short of the company's normal pay-per-view standards. The record-breaking All In show in London's iconic Wembley Stadium was just one week ago, and it featured some of the biggest matches AEW could put together. Because of a backstage altercation at that event, Chicago's hometown hero CM Punk was fired by AEW, leaving All Out without the star that many people bought tickets to see.

With the Punk drama taking up all the headlines, and a card that felt secondary to All In's, the deck was seemingly stacked against All Out. But AEW's roster is deep and supremely talented, and everyone who stepped foot in the ring on Sunday night seemed dead set on proving the doubters wrong.

To the surprise of some, All Out has shaped up to be a phenomenal show. There may not have been huge builds to a lot of the matches ahead of time, but every match on the card has seemed to impress the fans watching in Chicago and all over the world.

AEW fans everywhere took to social media to share their praise of the new PPV show. You can take a look at some of the reactions below!