AEW Fans Surprised by How Much They're Loving All Out
AEW's All Out is being universally praised by fans of the promotion.
All Elite Wrestling's 2023 edition of All Out has faced an uphill battle all week, making it seem like the show might be destined to fall short of the company's normal pay-per-view standards. The record-breaking All In show in London's iconic Wembley Stadium was just one week ago, and it featured some of the biggest matches AEW could put together. Because of a backstage altercation at that event, Chicago's hometown hero CM Punk was fired by AEW, leaving All Out without the star that many people bought tickets to see.
With the Punk drama taking up all the headlines, and a card that felt secondary to All In's, the deck was seemingly stacked against All Out. But AEW's roster is deep and supremely talented, and everyone who stepped foot in the ring on Sunday night seemed dead set on proving the doubters wrong.
To the surprise of some, All Out has shaped up to be a phenomenal show. There may not have been huge builds to a lot of the matches ahead of time, but every match on the card has seemed to impress the fans watching in Chicago and all over the world.
AEW fans everywhere took to social media to share their praise of the new PPV show. You can take a look at some of the reactions below!
Bet
Tony: All right guys, we've got one of the weakest PPV lineups on paper since we launched and the crowd is pissed about the CM Punk news. I need you to deliver one of the best shows we've ever done.
AEW's Roster: Bet.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/nS4HL7sXhy— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) September 4, 2023
Strong Redirect
EVERY Match On ALL OUT Has been Good To GREAT To MOTYC Again its as if the last 24 hours never happened talk about A STRONG Redirect BLOCK Out the BS Tone Setter— B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) September 4, 2023
Sad for Them
very sad for people who needed this ppv to be bad— TAPE (@tapemachines) September 4, 2023
Outstanding Show
Incredibly I have to say it:
This is AEW’s reset pay per view.
Fucking outstanding show.— Drew Nicholas (@BigMoneyDrew) September 4, 2023
Fantastic
People were saying they were gonna skip all out, that it looked weak. It ended up being a FANTASTIC show. Don’t ever doubt AEW, they always know to put on a PPV #AEWAllOut— The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) September 4, 2023
What a Show
Bucks & FTR teaming together was super fun, but probably the right choice for BCG to win the match. All eight guys were great.
What a show this has been, and we still have the main event to go.#AEWAllOut— Alex Pawlowski🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️✌️❤️ (@AlexSourGraps) September 4, 2023
Don't Want to Miss It
If you didn't order All Out tonight because of the news this week, you are missing out on one hell of a show. This is incredible.
Get the PPV. You don't want to miss this. 🤯— 🔥Amy Nemmity🔥 (@AmyNemmity) September 4, 2023
Awesome
i am so content with wrestling rn :-) all out has been fucking awesome— charlie | WP (@chx_rliex) September 4, 2023
Every Match
What an incredible match -- something I've said like seven times tonight— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 4, 2023
All the Smoke
“AEW not going to be the same” “I’m going to stop watching” “Trash PPV” “ROH All out” “TK is washed” “not worth it to buy” “dead company” pic.twitter.com/7cgs2vaQQN— Emmanuel_TBWF (Jack Perry is my GOAT) (@JustEmmanuel2U) September 4, 2023