AEW Announces Record-Breaking Attendance for All In London

Five years ago, All Elite Wrestling began with the goal of putting on the largest independent live wrestling event in history. On Sunday, the company soared to new heights with its new All In event. All In 2023 was set for the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England, setting the stage for AEW to deliver an enormous live show. The company did just that, and the announced attendance is officially the largest ever for a live professional wrestling event.

During All In, Nigel McGuinness took the stage to announce to everyone in Wembley that there were officially 81,035 fans in attendance. That makes it the highest-attended wrestling event in history. That tops the previous attendance record that was held by WWE's WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, TX back in 2016. That show was highlighted by a main event that saw Triple H and Roman Reigns fight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WHAT A NIGHT as #AEWAllIn London sets a new worldwide record for a professional wrestling event at 81,035 screaming fans in @wembleystadium! pic.twitter.com/CU3DMyUfWx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

All In 2023 is led by the main event that will see best pals (and new ROH Tag Team Champions) MJF and Adam Cole face off for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Other big matches on the card include Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho, the third match between FTR and the Young Bucks, and a four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Last Minute All In Changes

Some changes to the matchups on the All In card were made in the week leading up to the event. Those changes include AR Fox and Ray Fenix being removed from matches they were already announced for. In the lead-up to All In, AEW CEO Tony Khan talked about last minute changes.

"There will probably be some other changes to the card, necessitated by things happening in the real world," Khan said during a media conference call on Tuesday. "Stuff in some cases, stuff that nobody's fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling and I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible with (plans that will ) actually making the card hopefully better than it has been. But yeah, there will be changes to the card. I plan to add something and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card stands right now, but they're not substantive changes that will change the quality of the show. And I'm very glad that, the big matches are in such a good position right now. And also to be honest, I think you're gonna have to stay tuned. And then after you see some changes, I, you know, whether it's in the scrum after the pay-per-view or whatever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. But it's not like they were things that even a week or two I knew about or was expecting, to have to change. And, that's part of pro wrestling."

