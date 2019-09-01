Watch All the Crazy Ladder Spots from Young Bucks/Lucha Brothers Match

The ladder match between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers was absolutely bonkers, and while many expected this match to be a match of the night contender, I don’t think we expected this many crazy moments all in one match. Both Tag Teams put on quite the show, and there were so many unforgettable moments we just had to spotlight a few of our favorites.

One such moment was when Rey Fenix jumped up on the top rope as the other three people in the match were near each other outside the ring. There was a ladder set up in front of Fenix, but he didn’t let that stop him, as he used the ropes to springboard over the ladder and flip onto the Young Bucks and somehow land on his feet. You can check out the move below.

Fenix was involved in another crazy spot as he performed a Frankensteiner off the top rope, sending his opponent onto the set-out ladder.

Nick returned the favor but this time to Pentagon as he jumped off the top rope and flipped onto Pentagon on the outside of the ring.

Nick pulled off another great move later in the match as Fenix pushed the ladder he was on sending Nick outside of the ring. He was able to launch at just the right time though and knocked down Pentagon down to the floor.

Fenix would steal back the spotlight though by diving over the top rope into the ring underneath a ladder and then hitting a destroyer. Good Lord.

They weren’t done yet though, and towards the end of the match, Jackson launched from the top of the ladder with Pentagon in hand, flipping and sending the back of Pentagon straight into a table in the ring below.

That doesn’t even count the time that Matt was sent through the table outside of the ring that he set up, and that looked absolutely brutal.

It was a crazy match, and easily a contender for match of the night, though ultimately the Lucha Brothers came out the victors.