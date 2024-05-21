WWE Crowns First Finalist in the Queen of the Ring Tournament on Raw

The WWE Raw semifinals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments took place tonight with the winners advancing to the finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend. Recent call-up and former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria went up against IYO SKY, a former WWE Women's Champion in her own right. Meanwhile, former Intercontinental Champion looked to take down "Main Event" Jey Uso who got a surprising win over Ilja Dragunov last Monday night. This year's tournament will be the first in nearly three years and for this year's Queen, she'll be only the second crowned in its very short lineage, right behind Zelina Vega who won the inaugural tournament.

Valkyria and SKY kicked things off for the semifinalists on the red brand, and they held nothing back with so much at stake. SKY was looking to reclaim her seat at the top while Valkyria looked to cement herself on the main roster. She was called up during the WWE Draft and since her debut, fans have very quickly rallied behind her. That was no different tonight as the crowd cheered her name. There were many close calls during the match where either woman could have walked away with a huge win over the other, but much like the Irish wrestlers before her -- including her former rival Becky Lynch -- Valkyria refused to give up. As SKY goes up top, Valkyria moves out of the way and is able to capitalize with a fireman's carry and a hurricanrana for the pin.

What is on the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Card?

This year's King and Queen of the Ring PLE won't just feature the finals of the tournament. In addition, WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch will defend the title against a former champion in Liv Morgan. Since she returned at the Royal Rumble in January from injury, she's been on a hot streak.

After Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the championship due to injury from Morgan, she's made it her mission to take everything away from Ripley -- even Dominik Mysterio. Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul. Initially it was supposed to be a title vs. title match as Paul was supposed to put the United States Championship on the line but on last week's SmackDown he threatened to take "legal action" against WWE if that happened.

Finally, Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a triple threat. Things are very personal between himself and Gable after he suplexed Zayn in front of his family in his hometown, but for Reed he doesn't care about that -- he just wants the championship.