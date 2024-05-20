WWE's Dominik Mysterio Provides Return Timetable From "Freak Accident" Injury

Dominik Mysterio has been absent from in-ring WWE action since April when he faced Andrade on WWE Raw. The following week he was set to team with fellow Judgment Day member JD McDonagh against Andrade and Ricochet. In a backstage segment which occurred early on in the show, Mysterio appeared in a sling and told Damian Priest he's "pretty banged up," so Santos Escobar replaced him for the match. Reports then surfaced that he is dealing with a Tommy John injury that may require surgery. Mysterio was quick to dispute the latter part of the story, noting that while he is injured, he wouldn't be undergoing surgery at this time.

Though he hasn't been wrestling, he has been by the Judgment Day's side over the last month in their matches and backstage segments. He's also been planting seeds in a storyline with Liv Morgan, as they've been seen on-screen together and Morgan has posted photos with his signature purple bandana in her pocket.

Mysterio appeared on The Masked Men Show where he gave an update on his recovery. "Arm is good. It's healing up good. I had a slight tear in my Tommy John ligament, which was kind of a freak accident in the wrestling world because it's a baseball injury," Mysterio said. "About six to eight weeks. I've been doing two times a week for rehab. I'm just trying to get healthy and get back out there to help Judgment Day so they can physically start hurting again."

Prior to his injury, Mysterio was a frequent part of WWE Raw programming, and he just appeared at WrestleMania to team with Santos Escobar against his father Rey Mysterio and Andrade. His injury is amongst a slew of other superstars currently on the shelf. In the last few weeks alone, WWE has pulled several wrestlers from the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, including Drew McIntyre who injured his elbow at WrestleMania 40, Zelina Vega, Bobby Lashley, and Asuka. Those are in addition to Seth Rollins who recently underwent surgery on his knee from an injury suffered before WrestleMania and CM Punk who injured his tricep in the Royal Rumble.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE and Mysterio's recovery.

h/t: Fightful