AEW Announces Full Pay-Per-View Schedule For 2024

2024 is All Elite Wrestling's biggest year on pay-per-view. The company kicked off the year with AEW Revolution in March, continuing the annual tradition of beginning its pay-per-view calendar with that particular event. While past years would then queue up AEW Double or Nothing after, AEW announced a new pay-per-view to bridge the gap between the two: AEW Dynasty. That inaugural show will take place from St. Louis's Chaifetz Arena, the first time that AEW is running a pay-per-view event from the Mound City. Beyond AEW Dynasty, it had been known that AEW will return to the place that it all began, the MGM Grand Garden Arena, for AEW Double or Nothing and will run back AEW ALL IN: London inside Wembley Stadium.

AEW Announces Full 2024 Pay-Per-View Lineup

(Photo: aew)

AEW has unveiled its full pay-per-view lineup for 2024.

In a press release, AEW announced the dates and locations for the eight remaining pay-per-views it has this year. You can see the full list below...

(Photo: AEW)

Sunday, April 21 – AEW Dynasty at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO



Sunday, May 26 – AEW Double or Nothing at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV



Sunday, June 30 – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY



Sunday, August 25 – AEW ALL IN: London at Wembley Stadium in London, UK



Sunday, September 1 – AEW All Out at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL



Saturday, October 12 – AEW WrestleDream at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA



Saturday, November 23 – AEW Full Gear at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ



Saturday, December 28 – AEW Worlds End at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL



"Last month's AEW Revolution was the best pay-per-view event in company history, further cementing AEW's dominance as the leader in cutting-edge professional wrestling pay-per-view events worldwide," AEW President Tony Khan said in a statement. "With AEW Dynasty on the horizon next Sunday, we are solidifying our remaining 2024 pay-per-view schedule by returning to familiar places and debuting in iconic locations, giving fans around the world the opportunity to make plans in advance to be part of the excitement live in-person."

It's worth noting that these events were all announced specifically as pay-per-views. Khan has entertained the idea of bringing AEW's special events to streaming before, but this announcement indicates that that pivot won't happen until at least 2025.

AEW is no stranger to most of these cities and arenas. The company has run multiple events from the UBS Arena in Long Island, including a number of AEW Dynamite homecomings for former AEW World Champion MJF. The NOW Arena has hosted AEW All Out three times before. AEW WrestleDream returns to Washington state, this time pivoting away from Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena in favor of the Tacoma Dome. AEW Full Gear will also emanate from familiar territory, as the 2022 edition of the event also took place at the Prudential Center.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on AEW's pay-per-view schedule in 2024.