AEW Pay-Per-Views on Max: "It's Outside of the Scope of Our Current Contract."

All Elite Wrestling has had a broadcast relationship with Warner Bros. for just about its entire four-year existence. Following a series of pay-per-views in its first couple of months, AEW premiered its weekly televisions series, AEW Dynamite, on Warner channel TNT in October 2019. In the years since, Warner has merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW has brought two more weekly shows to WBD's weekly television slate. While both companies continue to evolve with one another, there has yet to be any cross-pollination between AEW and WBD's streaming service, Max.

What's Next For AEW and Max?

(Photo: AEW, WBD)

Speaking on the AEW WrestleDream media call, Tony Khan addressed the recent rumors that AEW would be expanding its pay-per-view calendar to monthly events on WBD streamer Max.

"We've built a great calendar of events. I think there's more events we can add. I've never said that I expect to go to pay reviews every single month but we've been doing several events. I think that there's room to grow our schedule," Khan said. "I think we can continue adding great events, but I've never said I would put them every single month.

"I think there's a potential for more events and what the cadence is, whether it's monthly or, you know, 8, 10, 11 or 12. I haven't decided the exact number yet, but I do think there's an appetite for more events. Warner Brothers Discovery is really excited about doing more events and right now these are living on pay per view. I do think there's great potential for all of our events to live on a streaming service. Right now, the top choice for that to me would be Max, I think it's an amazing platform."

As for migrating the AEW pay-per-view calendar to Max, Khan confirmed that it would need to come in a new contract with WBD.

"I am very open to putting AEW events on a streaming platform. I think it would be a great thing. I think we're frankly close enough to the end of our media obligations here in our current deal. That sounds like a new deal to me," Khan added. "It's the kind of thing that would be, that would be part of a new media rights package and that would be great for us. It's something I would really like to do. It's outside the scope of our current contract."

AEW WrestleDream goes down this Sunday, October 30th on pay-per-view.