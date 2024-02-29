How Many Pay-Per-Views Will AEW Have in 2024?

All Elite Wrestling is entering its sixth year on pay-per-view. Upon launch in 2019, AEW hosted three events: AEW Double or Nothing, AEW All Out, and AEW Full Gear. The startup company followed that by adding AEW Revolution to its calendar as its first quarter staple in 2020. Come 2023, AEW had eight total pay-per-views on its calendar, adding the likes of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW ALL IN: London, AEW WrestleDream, and AEW Worlds End. AEW President Tony Khan has noted that he plans on making all eight events annual traditions, meaning AEW will continue to host at least eight pay-per-views every year. That said, Khan's ambition of expansion will continue in 2024.

AEW Expects "9-10" Pay-Per-Views in 2024

(Photo: AEW)

AEW's pay-per-view calendar is expanding once more.

Speaking on the AEW Revolution media call, AEW President Tony Khan estimated that the company will hold "9-10" premium shows total in 2024.

"If I had to say, I could see this year being 9-10. I think nine is probably a good sweet spot," Khan said. "I don't want to make a huge change or increase, but I do see an opening for nine, maybe ten. It was really a highlight of our business last year, expanding the pay-per-view calendar. We saw record results."

AEW hosted eight pay-per-view events in 2023. While most have yet to be officially announced, all eight are expected to return in 2024.

AEW Revolution – March 3rd

AEW Double or Nothing - TBA (likely May)

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door - TBA (likely June)

AEW ALL IN: London - August 25th

AEW All Out - TBA (likely September)

AEW WrestleDream - TBA (likely October)

AEW Full Gear - TBA (likely November)

AEW Worlds End - TBA (likely December)

It was previously reported that current media rights partner Warner Bros. Discovery pushed for AEW to expand its pay-per-view calendar in hopes of migrating the premium content to its streaming service, Max. AEW's media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is set to expire later this year.

"The media rights renewal will be the biggest source of revenue that we've ever injected into the company," Khan added. "The really big bump will be in 2025."

AEW Revolution goes down this Sunday, March 3rd at 8 PM ET and will stream on Bleacher Report Live.