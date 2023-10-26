AEW Announces New Pay-Per-View, AEW Worlds End, in MJF's Hometown

All Elite Wrestling continues to expand its content slate. The past two years have seen the most amount of growth for the young wrestling promotion. Broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery has added the primetime Saturday show AEW Collision to its weekly television slate. AEW's pay-per-view calendar has welcomed AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW ALL IN: London, and AEW WrestleDream to its slate. As AEW anticipates a new TV rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, one which is expected to be refined to include live-streamed content on streaming service Max, one area AEW President Tony Khan expects to continue to grow is his pay-per-view lineup.

AEW Worlds End Announced

(Photo: AEW)

New York is getting its first AEW pay-per-view.

As announced tonight on AEW Dynamite, AEW will present AEW Worlds End this December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY. This will be AEW's final pay-per-view event of 2023.

Massive Storyline Implications For New AEW PPV

The seeds have been planted for AEW Worlds End to be one of AEW's biggest shows of all time. The name, date, and arena all appear to be building to the long-awaited storyline of MJF's impending free agency.

As he first teased back in Fall 2021, MJF's AEW contract expires on January 1st, 2024. The self-proclaimed generational talent would make that explicitly known on a near weekly basis throughout the rest of 2021 and deep into 2022, making his frustrations with AEW crystal clear and teasing that he would be jumping ship to WWE when the clock struck midnight on his current deal. This reached a fever pitch in June 2022 when MJF cut his infamous "pipe bomb" promo where he begged AEW President Tony Khan to fire him.

In the year and a half since MJF vented his grievances with AEW, doubt has been cast on his contract status. Considering he is currently the reigning and defending AEW World Champion, many find it hard to believe that MJF is being positioned as the cornerstone of the company for years to come if he is not on the books for the long term. Beyond that, MJF is currently a face, so those taunts of leaving are fewer and further between. Regardless, there has been no official word on whether MJF has signed a new contract.

All that being said, running a show with a title that teases the "end" a mere 48 hours before MJF's contract expires, and in his hometown arena no less, has all signs pointing to AEW revisiting those seeds that MJF planted back in 2021 for a storyline. This has the makings of AEW's answer to WWE Money in the Bank 2011, an event headlined by hometown hero CM Punk challenging for the WWE Championship on the night that his contract expires.