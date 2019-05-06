AEW Announces Special Rules for Double or Nothing’s Casino Battle Royale

All Elite Wrestling is weeks away from its first pay-per-view event in Double or Nothing, and the budding promotion continued to build towards the show on this week’s Being The Elite.

A special segment during the episode promoted the show’s battle royale, which has been renamed the Casino Battle Royale to play into the show taking place in Las Vegas. Referee Bryce Remsburg explained during the video that the match will have a number of special stipulations to help it stand out from the typcial battle royale.

For starters, the match will have 21 participants, 11 of which have already been announced. The match will start with five wrestlers in the ring, and ever three minutes a new wave of five wrestlers will join the bout. The final entrant, dubbed “Lucky 21” will enter the match on their own. Remsburg added that the entrant numbers will be announced “at a later date.”

Cody Rhodes previously explained on an episode of The Road to Double or Nothing that the winner of the Casino Battle Royale would get a special prize, but would not reveal what it was. It’s possible that the winner will get some sort of title shot, given that AEW have teased the promotion getting multiple championships in the near future.

“As far as the championships, we will be making announcements,” AEW president Tony Khan said in a recent interview. “It’s going to be very, very important. It’s what everybody is going to be striving for. It’s going to be, I believe, each of our AEW Championships, if there are similar titles I believe ours will be considered the most prestigious in the business. Five years from now that would be a great thing, if every wrestler in the business wanted to be a champion in AEW. And I think that’s how it will be.”

The entrants in the match thus far include Joey Janela, MJF, Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Glacier, Sunny Daze, Brian Pillman Jr., Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta, though the last two demanded later in the episode that they get their own tag match on the main card.

Other major matches announced for the show include Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros and Adam Page vs. Pac.

