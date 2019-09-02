Watch: Arn Anderson Cuts His First Promo for AEW, Tony Khan Addresses His Future

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson made a surprise appearance at AEW’s All Out event on Saturday night and planted Shawn Spears in the middle of the ring with his iconic spine buster.

“The Enforcer” cut his first promo with the company afterwards alongside Cody Rhodes.

“You know why I’m smiling young man?” Anderson said, looking at Rhodes. “Because I said it before, times are a-changing. You see that? [points at the AEW logo] That’s the reason. I’ve been squawking about this now for a couple of months.

But the fact is, this product, these kids, these men, these women are giving you their heart, soul, blood, guts, anything it takes to win you over, to get your attention. And when they get you over, they’re going to show you that the gold standard that they’re setting now is soon going to be the platinum standard. All you’ve got to do is give these people your support, and I’m talking about everybody from this beautiful young lady [points at Jen Decker] to that gentleman holding the camera. Give them a little encouragement, give them a little bit of fluff, you’re going to see the tag team division take off. And the fact of the matter is this company is on fire.

Anderson closed things out by referencing Tully Blanchard, who recently joined AEW to work as an advisor for Spears. After Anderson hit his client with the spinebuster, Blanchard chased after him with a look of utter confusion.

“There’s one thing that’s a constant,” Anderson said. “Tully said there’s nobody that knows the Rhodes like him, nobody knows Tully Blanchard like Arn Anderson.”

Anderson teamed alongside Blanchard for years as two members of The Four Horsemen. From 1988-89 the pair made the jump to the World Wrestling Federation where they worked as The Brainbusters and held the WWF Tag Team Championships once.

AEW president Tony Khan spoke about Anderson’s appearance after the show, indicating that he hadn’t joined the company full-time as of yet.

“Never say never. He did a great job and there was a huge, huge pop for that. I was really excited for that and I’m not surprised it got a great reaction. Yeah I’d love to see more of him, that’d be great.”

Anderson worked as one of WWE’s top road agents starting in 2002. Back in February he was surprisingly released from the company. He explained his side of the story during a panel at Starrcast II in May.

“I’m not [upset]. It was a great, stable environment for my family and myself but it’s a difficult place to work,” Anderson said. “The press is unbelievable The travel is something. I don’t want to be anywhere I’m not wanted. After 37 years, I think I deserve more than that.”