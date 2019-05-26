Awesome Kong Joins AEW’s Double or Nothing

The celebrated female wrestler Awesome Kong made a surprise appearance at AEW’s inaugural women’s match at Double or Nothing. Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes announced Kong’s addition to the previously scheduled Triple Threat match between Dr. Britt Baker, Kylie Rae, and Nyla Rose, adding some surprise star power to AEW’s first-ever women’s match. It’s unclear whether Kong will be a permanent part of the AEW roster, or if this was just a one-off appearance.

Awesome Kong briefly wrestled in the WWE under the ring name Kharma, but she’s best known for her work in TNA’s Knockout Division. Kong won the TNA Knockout Championship twice and was a centerpiece of the division for years. After a five year absence that included her brief stint in the WWE, Kharma returned to the TNA but was released after a backstage altercation with Reby Hardy (the wife of Matt Hardy) in 2016. Kong seemingly retired from wrestling afterwards, and currently appears as Tammé “The Welfare Queen” Dawson in Netflix’s hit series GLOW.

While Kong had several big spots in the match including a big triple suplex spot, her efforts eventually fell short, as Dr. Britt Baker picked up the win by pinning Kylie Rae. Baker will next appear at Fight for the Fallen against Brandi Rhodes.