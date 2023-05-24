Will Jim Ross Commentate On AEW Collision?

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its broadcast slate once again. It was announced earlier this month at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts that AEW Collision is coming to TNT beginning on June 17th. This two-hour primetime Saturday program will feature the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs, Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, AEW World Trios Champions House of Black and more. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been long-reported to be the show's centerpiece, but his status remains uncertain at this time. Regardless of how the show's roster shapes out, one AEW original is hoping to find himself on the team.

"I hope to broadcast that show, even though it'll kill my football on Saturday nights," AEW play-by-play commentator Jim Ross said on his podcast. "We'll figure that out. That's not a big deal. That's the great thing about streaming and all those things. I can watch my ball game, I just may not be able to watch it live."

Jim Ross has been with AEW since the company's inception, calling AEW's first ever show back in May 2019 alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. He went on to be the voice of AEW for a number of years, heading up commentary duties on AEW Dynamite. Ross has since transitioned to calling the action on AEW Rampage and some AEW pay-per-views.

Regarding specifics, Ross emphasized that he can only hope to be among the AEW Collision crew as he currently is in dark in terms of what the plans are for the upcoming show.

"I don't know a lot about the show. I don't know who's the broadcast team is," Ross continued. "It's all been kind of kept close to the vest, shall we say. Saturday night's a challenging night for television. It just is. Doesn't mean people don't watch TV on Saturday, they do, and I believe that they will if there's a reason. I don't know what the roster's gonna look like. We'll see what happens. But I'm excited to find out who's going to be [on it]."

AEW Collision is set to debut on Saturday, June 17th at 8 PM ET on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan will announce where the premiere episode will emanate from tonight on AEW Dynamite.