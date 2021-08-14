AEW Report Reveals New Details on Britt Baker's Injury

✖

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker defended her title on the big premiere of Rampage last night, defeating Red Velvet in a challenging match that saw Velvet truly give the Champ a run for her money. One of the reasons why is that throughout the match Velvet exploited Baker's vulnerability at the moment, which is her injured wrist. Baker is wearing a protective glove and a brace underneath it to keep it protected, and Velvet removed the glove and damaged the arm and the wrist towards the end of the night. She still came out on top, but now we have an update on how the injury happened courtesy of Fightful Select.

The report says that the injury has caused some issues for Baker, but she's still working through it. She sustained the injury during her match against Nyla Rose, specifically in the spot involving a Death Valley Driver towards the end of the match.

The report goes on to say that AEW sources say despite the wrist injury, Baker didn't cut the match short or make any changes to the match itself and worked with the injury for over four minutes until the match concluded as planned.

Baker's run as Champion is still early, but so far it's been superb, so hopefully, she can recover fully and keep her reign on track. It seems like that won't be a problem, especially if you watched the match on Rampage, so it seems we are in for a long run with Baker on top.

Baker was in her home state for the Rampage premiere, and the big premiere was received well. Clocking in at an hour, the show featured three matches, a heartfelt moment involving Fuego Del Sol's signing to AEW, and a big return and set up for a future feud involving Baker, Kris Statlander, and the surprise return of Jamie Hayter.

We also got a massive title change, with the show opening with Christian Cage taking on Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship. Despite meddling by Don Callis and the Young Bucks, Cage would come out on top and dethrone Omega as the Impact World Champion, and he will address his big win on an upcoming episode of Impact.

