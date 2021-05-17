AEW's Chris Jericho Throws Shade at WWE Over the WrestleMania Backlash Zombies

✖

Sunday's WWE WrestleMania Backlash event had a surprise crossover with Zack Synder's Army of the Dead film, as a horde of wrestlers (reportedly mostly trainees from the WWE Performance Center) were dressed up as zombies for the Lumberjack Match between The Miz and Damian Priest. The angle, the match and Miz and John Morrison getting "eaten" by the zombies were all panned by fans watching along at home, prompting a comment from AEW star and former WWE Champion Chris Jericho.

"Zombies... ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years," Jericho tweeted, mocking WWE officials who reportedly made the same claim about AEW's recent Blood & Guts Match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle.

Zombies...ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 17, 2021

Even Dave Bautista, the star of the film and the kayfabe reason for the zombies' appearance, wasn't a fan.

Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of fucking zombies. I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Eb8wNdijRI — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 17, 2021

Jericho wound up suffering a dislocated elbow in that match after being tossed off the top of the cage by MJF. In the days prior to the bout, he talked with ComicBook about his excitement to be apart of it.

"Blood & Guts is a little bit different," Jericho said when comparing it to WarGames. "Even just in the way that it's constructed. You'll see that on Wednesday. I've been in a lot of first matches before. The first Elimination Chamber, the first Money in the Bank, the first Stadium Stampede, so I'm no stranger to that.

"And anytime you get a match that's never happened before from a stipulation standpoint, it's exciting because there's really no rules," he continued. "It's a little bit of a detriment in as far as you can't go back and watch old versions to get ideas from because there haven't been any other versions. So I think all across the board, we've really built it up properly. The angle is very hot. It's the perfect timing to have this type of match."

