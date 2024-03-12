AEW's CJ Perry and Miro Split After Seven Years of Marriage

After seven years of marriage, AEW stars CJ Perry and Miro are officially calling it quits according to TMZ. The two began dating in 2015 after being paired together on WWE programming. At that time they were going by the stage names Lana and Rusev, and Lana was Rusev's valet. The two were heavily featured on Total Divas and even the lead up to their dual wedding ceremonies in America and Bulgaria which were captured on the show. At this time, neither have officially filed for divorce but sources stated that the two simply grew apart.

After the three-time WWE United States Champion was released from WWE in 2020 mid-COVID-19 pandemic, he would pop up in All Elite Wrestling where he would soon become a TNT Champion, defeating Darby Allin. His on-screen persona projected him to new heights within AEW but after on again off again appearances due to injuries and inconsistent creative, he finally began popping up on television again. In 2023, Perry finally made the jump to AEW after leaving WWE in 2021. She reunited with Miro, debuting at AEW All Out in Chicago and began an on-screen storyline with Miro where he believed she wasn't "real." Perry would then begin managing Andrade El Idolo and scout other up and coming talent to join her ranks. After suffering an infection in her finger and Andrade leaving to head back to WWE, she has been off television. TMZ's report states that they currently remain good friends and they do plan on continuing to work together on-screen in AEW.

"We were always riding together after shows, and we were always next to each other while riding with different people in cars. I felt like something was happening, but I didn't want to scare anybody," Miro revealed in an interview in 2019 when asked about his relationship with Perry. "I didn't want to push her away. We kind of just took our time. Eventually, I invited her out on a date, and she started asking, 'what's your favorite color?' Next thing you know we kiss, then we move in together. Then we bought a home."