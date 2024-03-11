Max Caster Says He Doesn't Want Shelton Benjamin In AEW, Internet Responds

All Elite Wrestling has been stocking up on top free agents lately. Tony Khan's young wrestling company concluded 2023 by landing Will Ospreay, a sensation from New Japan Pro Wrestling that had been widely-touted as the best wrestler in the world for the past couple of years. The big spending continued into the new year, as AEW inked multi-time IWGP World Champion Kazuchika Okada to a three-year contract valued at nearly $15 million dollars. This upcoming Wednesday, AEW is expected to announce the signing of former WWE Women's Champion and WrestleMania main-eventer Mercedes Moné.

Going beyond that, AEW still has its eyes on the free agent pool, namely former WWE star Shelton Benjamin. Reports circulated that AEW had conversations with Benjamin roughly one month ago, and it is unclear as to if that chatter will materialize into a deal. That said, one AEW star isn't interested in having Benjamin on the roster.

Max Caster Pushes Back on Shelton Benjamin Rumors

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

An AEW Champion doesn't want Shelton Benjamin in the company.

Taking to Twitter, AEW Trios Champion Max Caster responded to a report that AEW had held talks with Benjamin, writing, "We don't want him!" This kicked off an extended back and forth between Caster and AEW fans.

Drew more money than him! https://t.co/XNn3iKhZRG — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) March 11, 2024

I’m the best part of the group and everyone else thinks so https://t.co/WSH1qRmQiY — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) March 11, 2024

He should ask ME for advice after he introduces himself to MY locker room https://t.co/wODfMnMhdv — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) March 11, 2024

Stop giving me attention then, dummy https://t.co/PKLtxn5KEd — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) March 11, 2024

It's unclear as to if Caster's social media behavior is part of a storyline. This past January, Caster's group, The Acclaimed, linked up with Bullet Club Gold to form a super faction, the Bang Bang Scissor Gang. While these two trios originally joined forces to fight as a united front against the Undisputed Kingdom, they have not interacted with the Adam Cole-led stable in months.

Fans have criticized the booking of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, labelling the group as directionless and blaming it for holding back Jay White, a former IWGP World Champion and Wrestle Kingdom headliner. AEW has seemingly begun to plant the seeds of dissension within the super faction, as Caster has been messing up his entrance freestyle raps and White has teased him about it. While the Bang Bang Scissor Gang are all faces right now, Caster's Twitter behavior could be the beginning of his turn to villainy once more.

Within his tweets, Caster also claimed he was "suspended last week" and that his Twitter was "hacked."

Never thought I’d have to do this… Please understand at this difficult time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KcfqlBBy06 — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) March 11, 2024

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Caster's AEW status.