Heels Shares a New Photo of CM Punk's Ricky Rabies Ahead of Season 2's Premiere

Heels is finally returning for its second season on Starz beginning on July 28, once again diving into the world of the Duffy Wrestling League. The show's official Twitter account has been sharing snapshots of the second season and its latest post on Thursday included a look at AEW star CM Punk, who will be returning to his role as journeyman wrestler Ricky Rabies. Stephen Amell has been hyping up Punk's role for the sophomore season, noting he'll play a much bigger role. He also discussed Punk's upcoming return to TV during a recent Whatnot signing.

"Yeah, I'm excited to have him come back. I mean, obviously there's a little bit of drama and stuff like that, but the reason that he's been away for as long as he has been was because he tore his tricep tendon," Amell said. "Which is, believe me, he and I are either roughly the same age. He might be a little older than I am. I might be a bit older than him, actually. I'm not sure. But I also know how things are healing at my age versus how they healed in my early 20s. So he's taking his time. We worked out on Thursday. It's leg day. I'm still sore."

Punk confirmed during Season 1 that the character was inspired by wrestling legend Tracy Smothers — "We lost Tracy a couple of years ago and he was a guy, he was the first name I ever wrestled. I wrestled Tracy Smothers in a barn in Southern Indiana in 1999 or 2000, something like that. And he just walked up to me and said 'hey man. I've seen you work, you're good. Listen, I can't remember s— so is okay if we just go out there and do it? I can't memorize this and that. We can talk about it but I'll just forget it. So can we go out there?' And I was terrified because at that stage of my career I would have to sit down and be like 'you want to do this and then I'll do this and then we'll go do this?'"

After being out of action since last September, Punk will make his in-ring return at the AEW Collision premiere on June 17. He'll team with FTR's Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler to take on Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson and "Switchblade" Jay White