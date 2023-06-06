Stephen Amell Address CM Punk's AEW Return, Possible Heels Collaboration With Either WWE or AEW

Stephen Amell took part in a live signing with Whatnot this week and discussed the upcoming premiere of Heels Season 2 as well as his real-life involvement in the pro wrestling industry. The show will once again feature AEW star CM Punk as wrestling journeyman Ricky Rabies, with Amell pointing out he'll have "heavy involvement" in Season 2. Punk is set to finally make his return to AEW programming at the AEW Collision premiere on June 17 and Amell touched on Punk's lengthy absence from the ring.

"Yeah, I'm excited to have him come back. I mean, obviously there's a little bit of drama and stuff like that, but the reason that he's been away for as long as he has been was because he tore his tricep tendon," Amell said. "Which is, believe me, he and I are either roughly the same age. He might be a little older than I am. I might be a bit older than him, actually. I'm not sure. But I also know how things are healing at my age versus how they healed in my early 20s. So he's taking his time. We worked out on Thursday. It's leg day. I'm still sore."

Amell was also asked about the possibility of a collaboration between Heels and either WWE or AEW. He pointed out his connections in both companies while also hinting at an upcoming project with WWE.

"We have talked about various avenues for promoting the second season of the show," Amell said. "I mean, obviously we're a little less than two months away from it coming out, so we still have a little bit of time, but we're kicking around some ideas. Obviously if Cody was still with AEW, it'd be pretty cut and dry that we would do something with AEW. Now we got (Punk), who's on the show with AEW. We got Cody back in WWE. So I have a connection with Phil. I have a connection with Cody. I haven't done anything with AEW. I've done stuff with WWE. AEW feels like it might be a little bit more of a natural path right now, but I also am involved in a project for the WWE that comes out right around the same time that the second season of Heels comes out. So it's like, man, I don't know."

Heels Season 2 is set to premiere on Starz on July 28. Who from either WWE or AEW would you like to see appear on the show? Tell us your picks in the comments!