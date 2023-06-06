KENTA Addresses Possibility of CM Punk Match at AEW Forbidden Door

AEW Double or Nothing is officially in the rearview mirror, and now the attention turns towards Forbidden Door. Last year's Forbidden Door quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its dream matchups, and the sophomore outing of the event looks to up the ante in a number of ways. A fan-made graphic for the event has gone one further though, creating a graphic for a match that many have wanted to see for quite some time, which would have CM Punk facing KENTA. It's also been a match that KENTA has wanted and has hinted at from time to time, and once the graphic was released, he addressed the possibility of it happening on social media.

The graphic was created by the talented @ItsTomsCustoms, and it quickly got people talking when it hit social media. It also caught the attention of KENTA, who shared the image and added the caption "It depends on money 💵". @ItsTomsCustoms then shared that and added, "Alright, TK...I passed the ball, just hit that layup."

It depends on money 💵 https://t.co/qHHSVZ8Azk — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 6, 2023

This match has been building for quite some time, and KENTA has called out Punk several times along the way. It all stems from Punk adopting KENTA's finishing move, the GTS, which stands for go to sleep. Punk started using the finishing move and would later reveal that he did get the move from KENTA. Punk also said he left the name unchanged as an homage to KENTA and complimented the New Japan star in the same interview, but there are many who were rubbed the wrong way by how it was all handled.

KENTA has never shied away from the confrontation with Punk. That included a promo after his win against Hiroshi Tanahashi, a match that saw him win the IWGP United States Championship. After that match, KENTA took a shot at Punk, saying he was ready to put Punk to sleep.

"I am the new IWGP United States Champion! I don't know if you guys remember what I said when I came to New Japan in 2019. I said I'm here to prove who I am. After three years, I finally prove who the fuck I am, baby. I'm the United States Champion, it doesn't matter if it's going to happen or not, but I just want to entertain you guys. I want to give you guys a home. Hey CM Punk! I'm ready to put you (to) sleep," KENTA said (via Fightful).

With Forbidden Door finally coming around again, this would be a big match to add to the card. Punk won't make his TV return until AEW Collision's debut, but he has already been announced by Tony Khan, and Forbidden Door is an event where you don't necessarily need a ton of build-up ahead of time for fans to get invested since so many of the matches are dream pairings. This story in particular needs no build, as you already have so much story built in the realm of real life to play on.

It remains to be seen whether or not this will actually happen, but if it does, you can expect it to command a lot of attention and be one of the bigger events of the night.

Do you want to see CM Punk take on KENTA at Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!