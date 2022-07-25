CM Punk Gives an Injury Update During Comic-Con 2022

AEW World Champion CM Punk has been out of action since announcing last month that he needed surgery to repair a broken foot. The promotion opted to let Punk keep the AEW World Championship and crown an interim champ in Jon Moxley and advertising for September's All Out pay-per-view have seemingly indicated the championship unification match will take place there. But Punk appeared at Comic-Con over the weekend and his comments about the injury didn't seem too optimistic.

"It's healing. It's not healed. It feels like it's on fire every day, partly probably because of how much you know I was on my feet all day yesterday," Punk told Skewed and Reviewed. "I just don't wear the boot, but that's mostly because I want people to recognize that I don't want them near my foot. I'm working hard to come back; It's just, it's a shitty injury you know, not being able to walk and like my entire calf on that side kind of shut down so learning how to walk again is fucking frustrating, but I'm better than I was yesterday, I'll be better tomorrow, and hopefully I'll see everybody soon."

Tony Khan provided his own update during the post-show scrum for Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor this past Saturday — "So, he's doing well. He's not behind in his recovery ... Going into the [Comic-Con] panel, he's doing well and on track, and we look forward to a great unification match when he's back, whoever the Interim champion is."

"I can't rule out [All Out on Sept. 4] but I also can't promise because I don't want to say anything when it comes to somebody's recovery from a real, serious injury," he later added.

In the meantime, Moxley will make his second defense as interim champion at Fight for the Fallen this Wednesday. He'll take on former Ring of Honor World Champion Rush. Check out the full card for the show below:

Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Rush

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese



