AEW All Out 2022 Main Event Possibly Spoiled

AEW announced during this week's AEW Dynamite that it would be returning to the NOW Arena on Sept. 4 for the 2022 installment of All Out. But shortly before the show's main event, the venue seemed to accidentally spoil the match as it uploaded an image featuring many of the company's current champions along with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Lee and Strickland won the titles at the end of the night, proving that the graphic was an unintentional spoiler. But there's another detail in the image that could give away one of the show's biggest matches.

Both CM Punk and Jon Moxley are shown in the image holding their respective AEW World Championships, possibly indicating that Punk will return from his recent surgery in time to face Moxley in a world championship unification match at the event. Punk went down with a foot injury shortly after winning the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, allowing Moxley to become interim champion at Forbidden Door. Mox has already successfully defended the title, beating Brody King last week.

Khan explained in the weeks following Punk's injury announcement that he didn't want to strip him of the championship, opting instead to crown an interim champion in similar fashion to how UFC crowns interim champions when current champs are unable to compete.

"Based on what happens in real fights, in the world of fighting, this is what you do. You have a great champion, and if they are injured, you name an interim champion and set up an exciting unification fight. We have a great chance to set something exciting up," Khan told Busted Open Radio in June.

Punk made his in-ring debut for AEW at last year's All Out event, defeating Darby Allin. He and Moxley clashed numerous times in the early 2010s when both were working in WWE, but Punk has repeatedly noted in interviews that he has technically never faced Jon Moxley.

Update: AEW has since used the image on their own Twitter account, meaning it's possible the NOW Arena jumped the shark on posting the image.

This story is developing...