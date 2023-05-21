AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Start Time, Results, Full Card, Location, Date

AEW will host its fifth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Sunday. The show is headlined by a four-way match for the AEW World Championship between AEW's "Four Pillars" as well as The Elite vs. The Blackpool Combat Club in an eight-man Anarchy in the Arena match.

After successfully retaining his title in an hour-long Iron Man Match with Bryan Danielson, MJF was quickly targeted by the other three men he claimed to be "pillars" of AEW — Darby Allin, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara. Friedman tried his best to avoid taking on all three at once, repeatedly sowing tension between them and even going so far as attempting to bribe Guevara to take a dive at the pay-per-view if he paid him an obscene amount of money. All of Max's attempts eventually failed with the three challengers all agreeing that the most important thing was for Max's title reign to end.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Start Time, How to Watch

Double or Nothing will begin with a free Buy-In kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube. The pay-per-view will then begin at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Bleacher Report here in the United States. The pay-per-view can be purchased internationally via FITE TV.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Full Card (As of Now)

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)

FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee) AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow vs. Christian Cage (Ladder Match)

Wardlow vs. Christian Cage (Ladder Match) AEW International Championship: 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal (Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, TBA)

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal (Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, TBA) AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie

Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) (Anarchy in the Arena Match)

Ethan Page & The Gunns vs. The Hardy Party (Matt & Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy)

Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned Match)

AEW's 2023 Summer Schedule

Double or Nothing will kick off a loaded summer for the young promotion. Following the AEW Collision premiere on June 17, the pay-per-view schedule will continue with AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023 on June 25 (Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada), All In on Aug. 27 (Wembley Stadium in London, England) and All Out on Sept. 3 (reportedly at the United Center in Chicago).