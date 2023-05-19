AEW Fight Forever Release Date Reportedly Revealed

AEW Fight Forever's release date has been difficult to pin down, but it seems that it may finally be approaching the finish line. According to a report from Fightful Select, the release date for AEW Fight Forever is June 27th, which is right around AEW's anticipated Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The event takes place on June 25th, which would mean if this is correct Fight Forever would release on that following Tuesday. It would be perfect timing for the game, as AEW would likely plug it constantly during the event, and the report notes that we should find out more soon, as an announcement for Fight Forever is supposedly coming over the next week.

Other notes in the report include that AEW holds the rights to the engine, but the working plan was for Yuke's game to just receive continuous updates as opposed to numbered sequel stand-alone games. The No Mercy comparisons are reportedly accurate, as those spoken to have said the game plays smoothly and that it very much resembles No Mercy.

The report also says that there are some limitations with the create-a-wrestler and the last time they inquired about a community creations mode there weren't any plans for one. The creations community is a major supporter of the WWE 2K franchise and often brings over talent from all companies into the game, and that's no different with WWE 2K23.

Amidst all of the varying attires and WWE Legends created for the game, the creations community also always recreates former WWE stars, celebrities, and stars from other companies, including AEW, Impact Wrestling, and more. Many of the first created wrestlers for WWE 2K23 were for stars in other companies, including AEW's Adam Cole, Jon Mosley, Darby Allin, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, MJF, and more.

As for Fight Forever's status, previously a report stated the game was ready for release but was being held back by THQ Nordic. THQ Nordic Global Senior Community Manager Zyddie then called out that rumor and report, explaining that while the game may look finished, that doesn't mean it has gone through all the steps needed to actually release and hit platforms.

"It really looks like a good game. Everything I've seen and everything looks amazing," he explained (h/t WrestleZone). "Sorry that was not the news that everybody wanted, that the game is fully finished and blah blah blah blah blah, but not just yet...not just yet. But soon. The problem is also the fact that we see it very differently. So for a publisher, a game is not done before it's ready and out the door. That's when it's done for us. Because then we have to go retail, we have to deal with submissions; we have to deal with different platforms, we have to deal with different platform packs, all these things are a huge part of game development for us.

"And that's why I keep saying that I do not believe anybody lied. I do not believe there's any kind of miscommunication in any shape or form. I believe that simply some people look at it differently because they don't look at it through the eyes of a publisher. A lot goes into it. And for me, as somebody who is part of the publishing house, it's very different for me what completes a game and what doesn't," he continued. "AEW, they had an announcement that the game is almost done. And it's like, then somebody asked me, and I was like, 'No, it's not,' and then everybody's like, 'Oh my God, these guys lied.' I'm like, 'No, they didn't. They just look at things differently because the publisher looks at things differently.'"

Are you excited for AEW Fight Forever? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!