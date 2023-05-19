Contingency Plans For AEW Collision Without CM Punk Reportedly Revealed

CM Punk's AEW return is once again up in the air. The former AEW World Champion has been away from professional wrestling since September 2022 due to suffering a torn triceps in the main event of AEW All Out. Punk's comments at the post-show press conference coupled with a backstage fight led to many expecting him to never return, but time appeared to have healed most wounds as of Spring 2023. Reports emerged that Punk would be made the centerpiece for the now-announced AEW Collision, a new two-hour primetime program for the company, but he was absent from all promotional material when the program was revealed at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts.

This was later reported that Punk's absence was due to a disagreement he had with AEW over the rehiring of Ace Steel. Steel had been fired from AEW due to his involvement in the AEW All Out backstage fight (allegedly biting Kenny Omega on the arm) but had been quietly brought back into the company earlier this year. The plans have been for Steel to work remotely, but Punk reportedly wants Steel at AEW Collision tapings in person.

All this has led to uncertainty surrounding the premiere episode of AEW Collision. AEW reportedly was targeting Chicago's United Center for the show, but Punk's up in the air status has led to hesitation. According to PWInsider, if Punk and AEW get on the same page, AEW Collision's June 17th debut will indeed emanate from the United Center. That said, if the sides remain at odds, AEW will look to hold the show in another venue and likely another city altogether. PWInsider speculates that AEW "would not chance having it in Chicago without Punk" due to the expectation that he would be there.

AEW President Tony Khan announced the touring schedule for AEW Collision this week on AEW Dynamite but omitted the June 17th location, noting he would reveal that next Wednesday. This essentially gives AEW five days to settle things with Punk or at least finalize plans to pivot the show away from Chicago, but as always, anything can change.

AEW Collision's debut is expected to feature the likes of Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, AEW World Trios Champions House of Black, and others.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on AEW Collision and Punk's AEW status.