AEW Double or Nothing: Who Is Favored To Win the Four Pillars World Title Match?

All Elite Wrestling's future becomes the present at the end of this month. AEW Double or Nothing will see AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman defend his championship against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, bringing AEW's "four pillars" together in a single match for the first time ever. While Allin joined just after AEW's inaugural pay-per-view, all four men have been with AEW since the company began airing on weekly television. The collective have long been championed as the homegrown AEW stars that would carry the company for years to come, with MJF officially coining the quartet as the "four pillars" during a September 2021 promo on AEW Dynamite.

Even if AEW Double or Nothing represents a massive shift in the company's main event scene, as this is the first AEW World Title match on pay-per-view to feature exclusively homegrown stars, it does not appear that anything will be changing in the aftermath.

Per BetOnline, MJF is currently a heavy favorite to retain the AEW World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, sitting at -5000 odds. Allin is the highest underdog at +500, with Guevara not too far behind at +600. Perry's odds have him the furthest away at +800.

The full list of the title match's odds can be seen below...

AEW Double or Nothing "Four Pillars" World Title Match

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) (-5000)

Darby Allin (+500)



Sammy Guevara (+600)

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry (+800)

AEW has three episodes of AEW Dynamite remaining until AEW Double or Nothing, but the war of words between the pillars has been ongoing for weeks. All four men have traded verbal barbs on television since March, but the competitiveness between them has been active much longer.

When asked about his thoughts on being labelled a "pillar," Perry told ComicBook.com that what he cares most about is excelling inside the ring.

"I think for me growing up, what I really wanted to do was just be a great wrestler. That was the part that appealed to me was inside the ring what people would do, which I thought was the same for everyone," Perry told ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley this past fall. "I've heard MJF on multiple occasions say when he has to wrestle, that's his least favorite part of the job, which I guess I get it. He gets to come and talk and get paid, whatever. But for me, that's what I love."

AEW Double or Nothing goes down on May 28th.