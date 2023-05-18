CM Punk's AEW Collision Status in Doubt

The will he, won't he saga regarding CM Punk's AEW status continues. The Second City Saint has been away from wrestling since September 2022, as he suffered a torn triceps in the main event of AEW All Out. Coupled with an uncensored tirade on the AEW All Out post-show press conference and a subsequent locker room fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and significant doubt was cast on Punk ever returning to AEW. Time appeared to be healing all wounds as plans for Punk's return were reportedly cemented in recent weeks, as he was expected to be the centerpiece surrounding the freshly-announced AEW Collision.

Rumors and reports continued to hold their breaths after Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts concluded on Wednesday, as Punk's name was just about nowhere to be seen. The one place he was referenced was scrubbed from existence shortly after. While many believed this was in an effort to keep Punk's imminent return shrouded in secrecy, a new report indicates that Punk and AEW are at odds once again.

According to PWInsider, Punk and AEW are at a standstill due to the status of Ace Steel. Steel, a longtime friend of Punk's, was brought into AEW as a producer in March 2022 but was released seven months later due to his involvement in the aforementioned backstage fight. Steel reportedly bit Omega on the arm during the altercation. Despite what went down in the past, AEW was reportedly looking to bring Steel back into the company in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Per this re-hiring, Steel would work remotely rather than be physically present at AEW Collision tapings. This reportedly led to Punk and AEW disagreeing which in turn resulted in Punk being erased from all AEW Collision promotional material. There is no word on how much of a presence Punk had on original AEW Collision marketing assets.

The timing of this report is noteworthy considering AEW President Tony Khan's announcement this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Khan shared details surrounding AEW Collision's touring schedule this summer, but omitted the location and arena that the June 17th debut episode would be held at, noting he would announce it next week. Reports had suggested that June 17th's show would take place at Chicago's United Center. Punk's reported uncertain status could be why Khan has held off on confirming the venue.

WBD told ComicBook "CM Punk is not affiliated with TNT's AEW Collision" shortly following Wednesday's Upfronts.