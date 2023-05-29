AEW Fans Rejoice Over Kris Statlander's Return, TBS Championship Win

At long last, Kris Statlander is back at All Elite Wrestling, and she delivered one of the best comebacks we've seen in quite a while. The beloved AEW has been on the sideline with an injury since last year, and fans have been wondering when she'd make her way back to action. Statlander's return finally came on Sunday night during AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and she took the opportunity to win the TBS Championship.

Jade Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie at Double or Nothing to extend her undefeated streak to 60-0. After the match, an open challenge was issued, and it caused Statlander to run out of the tunnel. She quickly defeated Cargill and became the new TBS Champion, and the crowd in Vegas delivered their loudest pop of the night.

The fans in attendance weren't the only ones excited to see Kris Statlander finally get some gold. AEW fans all over Twitter took to the social media platform to celebrate the wrestler's return and victory.

You can check out some of those reactions below!