AEW Fans Rejoice Over Kris Statlander's Return, TBS Championship Win
At long last, Kris Statlander is back at All Elite Wrestling, and she delivered one of the best comebacks we've seen in quite a while. The beloved AEW has been on the sideline with an injury since last year, and fans have been wondering when she'd make her way back to action. Statlander's return finally came on Sunday night during AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and she took the opportunity to win the TBS Championship.
Jade Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie at Double or Nothing to extend her undefeated streak to 60-0. After the match, an open challenge was issued, and it caused Statlander to run out of the tunnel. She quickly defeated Cargill and became the new TBS Champion, and the crowd in Vegas delivered their loudest pop of the night.
The fans in attendance weren't the only ones excited to see Kris Statlander finally get some gold. AEW fans all over Twitter took to the social media platform to celebrate the wrestler's return and victory.
You can check out some of those reactions below!
AAAHHH
AAAAAAAAAH #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/vtgXl9iW5O— AEW Out Of Context (@zerocontextAEW) May 29, 2023
Screaming
I AM SCREAMING SO LOUD— Haley | Fightful Overbooked (@haleyanne_) May 29, 2023
Superstar-Making Moment
What a superstar-making moment for Kris Statlander! #AEWDoN— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 29, 2023
New Champion
KRIS STATLANDER RETURNS AND IS THE NEW TBS CHAMPION!! #AEWDON pic.twitter.com/BrPlCWVSWF— THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 29, 2023
Love to See It
YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!!!!— Alex Lajas ⚡️ (@queenoftheringg) May 29, 2023
Welcome back, Kris Statlander 👽 #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/EIkkK2bmyt
FINALLY
KRIS STATLANDER IS THE ONE IN 60-1!!!!!!!!!! FFFFFFFIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!! #AEWDoN— Kevin Allen (@KevoCuervo) May 29, 2023
Love This So Much
Jade loses to a returning Kris Statlander!!!— Skinwalker Club (@Skinwalker_Club) May 29, 2023
I love this so much. I missed Kris well deserved 😭👏🏼 #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/F6CG7qnfE2
World Shifted
KRIS STATLANDER HAS BEATEN JADE AND IS THE NEW TBS CHAMPION THE WHOLE WORLD SHIFTED #AEWDoN https://t.co/K7Bsj28niW— quinn (@quinnbvk) May 29, 2023
Stole the Show
Jade and Statlander officially stole the show. The crowd went nuts for that.— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) May 29, 2023