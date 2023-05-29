AEW Fans Heartbroken By Jamie Hayter's Loss at Double or Nothing 2023

Jamie Hayter lost her AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing on Sunday night. It was well known that Hayter was entering the match with a legitimate injury, made only worse by The Outcasts attacking her before she could even make her way down to the ring for her title defense against Toni Storm. The match itself was rather short and involved quite a bit of interference from Saraya, Ruby Soho, Dr. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, but Hayter's quick rally was cut off when she was shoved into an exposed turnbuckle and nailed with Storm's Storm Zero finisher.

The loss brings a disappointing end to the fan-favorite's reign as champion. You can see some of the reactions to the match in the list below: