AEW Fans Heartbroken By Jamie Hayter's Loss at Double or Nothing 2023
Jamie Hayter lost her AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing on Sunday night. It was well known that Hayter was entering the match with a legitimate injury, made only worse by The Outcasts attacking her before she could even make her way down to the ring for her title defense against Toni Storm. The match itself was rather short and involved quite a bit of interference from Saraya, Ruby Soho, Dr. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, but Hayter's quick rally was cut off when she was shoved into an exposed turnbuckle and nailed with Storm's Storm Zero finisher.
The loss brings a disappointing end to the fan-favorite's reign as champion. You can see some of the reactions to the match in the list below:
There's no QUIT in the Champ @jmehytr!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Gutted
Absolutely gutted for Jamie Hayter. pic.twitter.com/MBXbDPn7jF— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) May 29, 2023
Prayers Up
Get well soon Jamie Hayter. ❤️🙏🏻 #AEWDoN— THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 29, 2023
Bright Side
The only good part of this is that Toni gets a legitimate title win but I hope Hayter gets back soon— Phil Lindsey 👑♟ (@PhilDL616) May 29, 2023
What Jay Said
TONI STORM JUST BEAT JAMIE HAYTER FOR THE WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP #AEW #AEWDON pic.twitter.com/JgR68YycrM— cam. 🛸 (@Camhausen) May 29, 2023
Indeed
Jamie Hayter waking this crowd up and then....immediately losing. Fuck.— Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) May 29, 2023
A Great Champion
Her reign may not have ended how I would’ve liked, but there’s no doubt that Jamie Hayter had one of the most organic rises ever in AEW. #AEWDoN
Thank you @jmehytr ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ciqTawJ2vi— Ella Jay (@itsellajay) May 29, 2023
Wembley On The Horizon
Jamie Hayter gets healthy, challenges and wins back the title at All In.
Have Wembley be her big Redemption arc.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 29, 2023
No Jamie Hayter going in Wembley as womens champion 💔— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) May 29, 2023