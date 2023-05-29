AEW's Longest Championship Reign Ends at Double or Nothing 2023

Jade Cargill's record-setting reign as TBS Champion came to an end on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view. Cargill entered the match on an undefeated 59-0 winning streak and a 509-day reign as Champion with 24 successful defenses (all AEW records). And it looked like her reign would continue when she managed to beat Taya Valkyrie to rack up her 60th AEW victory.

Mark Sterling then got in the ring and proudly proclaimed that Cargill could be anyone at any time, but there were no challengers left to face. Kris Statlander suddenly arrived, finally returning from her torn ACL and meniscus. Cargill immediately accepted a challenger from her, only for Statlander to nail her with a Cradle Piledriver and become the new TBS Champion.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results

(Buy-In) The Hardys & HOOK def. Ethan Page & The Gunns

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy retains in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)

Wardlow def. Christian Cage (Ladder Match) AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter

The House of Black def. The Acclaimed (Open House Match) AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Taya Valkyrie

Kris Statlander def. Jade Cargill AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

