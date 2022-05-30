AEW Double or Nothing Reveals First Women's Owen Hart Tournament Winner

✖

The inaugural winner of the Owen Hart Foundation's Women's Tournament has been revealed at AEW Double or Nothing! The Owen Hart Foundation tournaments have been dominating AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite ever since they first were announced, and watching each contestant make their way up the brackets has been exciting to see. With the Men's tournament already settled, all eyes were on the Women's tournament as both Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Ruby Soho have quite a lot riding on the potential win. But only one of them could walk away with the victory.

Ruby had grabbed the momentum early on coming out with a live performance from Rancid, the band behind her "Ruby Soho" entrance theme. She arguably needed the win here the most as Baker already had a major run with the AEW Women's Championship, but at the same time the both of them could use the accolades from being the first winner of such a major tournament. It's the kind of win that could carry through the rest of the year (and career with AEW potentially), and after a hard fought fight it was Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. that walked out the winner at the end of the day.

Both Baker and Soho had put quite a lot of physicality into the match as the two of them hit one another with the toughest hits they could manage. Baker added onto this with a level of taunting and her usual mental game, but Soho kept up with it and continued to up the physical intensity. Baker would then have the experience to keep going despite all of Soho's efforts, and tried to lock it down with a lockjaw before Soho had countered.

After some smart moves, Soho then was able to lock in a sharpshooter but Baker was able to break free. But in a final surprise twist, Baker ultimately was able to pin Soho following a quick reversal when Soho tried to pin Baker. So Baker ends up winning it all. The full card and results so far for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 breaks down as such:

Buy-in: Hookhausen (Hook and Danhausen) def. Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling

Hookhausen (Hook and Danhausen) def. Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling MJF def. Wardlow

The Hardys def. The Young Bucks

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def vs. Anna Jay

Jade Cargill def vs. Anna Jay The House of Black def. Death Triangle

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole def. Samoa Joe

Adam Cole def. Samoa Joe Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals : Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho Darby Allin vs. Kyle O'Reilly

American Top Team vs. Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Jurassic Express (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland Anarchy in the Arena: The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and The Blackpool Combat Club

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb AEW World Championship: "Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

What do you think? How do you feel about the finals for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament? What has been your favorite match of Double or Nothing overall?? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!