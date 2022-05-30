AEW Double or Nothing: Here's What the Winners of the Owen Hart Cup Tournaments Receive

✖

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view featured the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournaments as Adam Cole took on Samoa Joe and Britt Baker faced Ruby Soho. It was revealed prior to the men's final that the two tournament winners would each receive new championships as well as a special trophy. The tournaments were named after the late, great Owen Hart and partnered with the Owen Hart Foundation.

"All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and The Owen Hart Foundation (OHF), a nonprofit charity which provides a vast range of assistance and opportunities to individuals in-need across the world, are collaborating to honor the legacy of late wrestler Owen Hart, a beloved figure in the professional wrestling community and beyond," the initial press release announcing the collaboration between AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation read. "This collaboration includes launching the annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament within AEW, which will see the winner receive a Cup known as 'The Owen,' as well as the production and distribution of unique and original Owen Hart merchandise, including specified retail goods as well as the upcoming AEW console video game.

"This alliance incorporates opportunities to develop Owen Hart action figures via AEW's partnership with Jazwares, apparel, posters, and additional collectable merchandise," it continued. "Owen Hart is survived by his wife, Dr. Martha Hart, who spearheads The Owen Hart Foundation with a mission of providing global aid to at-risk communities (e.g., scholarships, housing, various forms international assistance, food drives, backpack giveaways and Christmas projects)."

