Evil Uno Posts a Haunting Photo After AEW Dynamite While a Former AEW Star Teases a Return

AEW Dynamite's main event this week saw Jon Moxley defeat Evil Uno in a brutal, bloody fashion. The bout ended with Moxley knocking out Uno with a Bulldog Choke, but refused to break the hold even after the referee called for the bell. This prompted Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, Hangman Page, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to hit the ring, leading to a brawl between The Dark Order and Blackpool Combat Club. Page managed to bust open Moxley, but the former world champion escaped before Page could deliver his Buckshot Lariat.

The fallout from the match saw Uno post a rather haunting image of himself still bloody from the match and staring at the camera through his mask. He pointed out that, no matter how much punishment Moxley delivered during the match, he never gave up.

Former AEW Star Teases Return

The match also prompted a response from Stu Grayson, Uno's longtime tag team partner. Grayson and AEW failed to come to terms on a new contract last year, and outside of a cameo appearance for AEW in October, he has worked primarily for a number of independent promotions.

"Mox not letting go of the choke is a b— move," Grayson wrote. "You'll pay for that."

Mox not letting go of the choke is a bitch move.

"It's a little weird," Uno told NBC Boston last year regarding Grayson being gone from AEW (h/t Fightful). "I won't lie and say that...he's my friend, so I have an understanding of what he's going through. It's not like it took me by surprise. It was a mutual decision. He wanted something out of his contract and they did not have that for him. He wasn't going to continue if it wasn't for that. He was fine walking away and wasn't upset in any way. I still see him. We run a wrestling school back in Canada and still see each other once or twice a week. We're still great friends. It is very weird because I navigated most of my wrestling career with him by my side and now I'm kind of doing it on my own again. There was a short period of time were I did it in the 2010s, where we weren't a team anymore, so it's going back to that, but now it's on national television, which is a lot harder. It's a lot easier to have an anchor point and someone who you know how to work with, who understands your rhythm in wrestling and your personality, who you are as a person, to help you navigate backstage. I'm pretty confident I'll do okay and I'm sure Stu, wherever he does land, will do fantastic as well. he's, truthfully, one of the best wrestlers in the world, and people are unaware of it."

