AEW Star Quietly Pulled From Official Roster

The Dark Order's Stu Grayson was quietly pulled from AEW's official roster on the company's website this week, leading fans to believe that he is gone from the company. Grayson arrived in AEW at the 2019 Double or Nothing event as one-half of The Dark Order's original incarnation and stuck with the group through Brodie Lee's leadership and their eventual pivot into a goofy babyface faction. His most recent match took place on the April 20 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, where he, Alan Angeles, Alex Reynolds and Ten won a 10-man tag team match.

There's been no confirmation that Grayson is officially done with the company, so stay tuned for future updates. Joey Janela officially became a free agent on Sunday following his contract's expiration, and more departures are potentially on the way as many contracts signed back in early 2019 (AEW's first year as a promotion) are nearing their expiration.

This story is developing...