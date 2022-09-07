Major Changes Made to AEW Dynamite

The future of All Elite Wrestling will become a little clearer tonight. While Sunday's AEW All Out seemed to operate as planned, the post-show press conference sent the young promotion into a frenzy. Re-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk blasted many of his peers including former rival "Hangman" Adam Page and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, which spurred a backstage confrontation. The Bucks reportedly kicked down Punk's locker room door when he didn't answer, and things quickly turned physical. Punk and trainer Ace Steel came to blows with Omega and the Bucks, leaving Nick Jackson knocked loopy and Omega with a bite mark.

As a result of this situation, Omega and the Bucks, as well as numerous other AEW personnel that attempted to break up the fight, have been suspended. This means the new AEW World Trios Champions will not be in Buffalo, NY for tonight's AEW Dynamite. Matt Jackson fueled this speculation by sharing an Instagram Story with his dog, presumably captured from his home in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Punk is also not expected to be at AEW Dynamite tonight. The current AEW World Champion's future with the company is in jeopardy, and will reportedly be decided by the end of the day today. If Punk remains with AEW, he will also be suspended. Steel is also in the same situation, as he will either be fired or suspended. Steel and AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck, one of the executives who reportedly tried to break up the fight, will not be at Dynamite.

As a result of these changes, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are being brought to Buffalo for Dynamite. Neither man was originally scheduled to appear on the show. It's currently unknown if they will be wrestling or just appearing in in-ring segments.

Outside of the changes, three segments have been confirmed. Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will defend his title against Buffalo's own Daniel Garcia, and Death Triangle will collide with Best Friends and Orange Cassidy in trios action. Maxwell Jacob Friedman will also make his first Dynamite appearance since June 1st and will address his return at AEW All Out.

