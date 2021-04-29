AEW Books New Japan Championship Match on Upcoming Dynamite

✖

All Elite Wrestling proved once again this week that borders between it and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are open. While hyping up the lineup for next week's Blood & Guts special, the commentary team also announced that the May 12 episode of Dynamite would see Jon Moxley defend his IWGP United States Championship against Japanese wrestling legend Yuji Nagata. This will mark the second crossover between AEW and New Japan, following Kenta's two appearances earlier this year.

Moxley's has held New Japan's US title since Wrestle Kingdom 14 back in 2020. He finally managed to defend it against Kenta on NJPW Strong back in late February, then challenged "Blue Justice" to a future title match.

Moxley confirmed in an interview with the Japanese promotion back in February that, even though he's working full-time with AEW, he's still sticking around in New Japan.

I made my intentions clear at Wrestle Kingdom with the short message I had for fans in Tokyo and watching all around the world," Moxley said. "I'm still, all this craziness in the world aside in the last 10 months, I'm still very much a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and will continue to be for as long as I damn well please, as much as I damn well, please. There ain't anything that's going to change that. There ain't anybody that decides that aside from me.

"I'm still a part of New Japan, you're going to have to beat me in the ring and your stupid briefcase, walking around, looking like an idiot," he continued. "The briefcase is very 10 years ago, I don't know why we're still doing that, it's an embarrassment. Belts, shiny gold bets, that's all that matters."

Dave Meltzer also confirmed in February that the two companies have a "working relationship," though travel between the two has been kept to an absolute minimum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.