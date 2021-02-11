Kenny Omega and Kenta Win Wild AEW Dynamite Crossover Main Event

✖

The first crossover match between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling on AEW Dynamite took place this week, leading to one of the wildest main events in recent memory. Kenny Omega and Kenta joined forces to take on Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere, Anything goes match, and the two teams both used those stipulations to their full effect. The match eventually spilled out to the ringside area (breaking poor Peter Avalon's bed in the process) before spilling into Daily's Place kitchen area and eventually outside the amphitheater.

The final sequence saw The Good Brothers run out and try to make the save, setting Omega up for a V-Trigger on Jake Roberts. Moxley made the save with his barbed-wire baseball bat and started cleaning house, only to walk right into a Go To Sleep from Kenta. Gallows and Anderson then helped Omega hit Archer with a One-Winged Angel for the pin.

While the match ended with Omega standing tall, there are still plenty of storylines that haven't been answered regarding the men in the ring. Omega and The Good Brothers still have issues with The Young Bucks, Kenta and Moxley will clash over the IWGP United States Championship later this month at New Japan's The New Beginning USA and Moxley still hasn't gotten revenge on Omega for stealing the AEW World Championship back in December.

And on top of all of that, there are still (maybe?) issues between the New Japan version of Bullet Club and its former members that have aligned on AEW recently. Omega even popped up at Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view wearing old Bullet Club merchandise, which he reportedly didn't get permission to do.

What did you think of tonight's Dynamite main event? Let us know in the comments below!

Here's what's on the docket for next week's Dynamite: