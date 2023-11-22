AEW Dynamite Preview: Full Gear Fallout, Continental Classic Kicks Off, Christian Cage's "Rechristening"

AEW Full Gear is now in the rear view. What is traditionally AEW's final pay-per-view event of the calendar year went down this past Saturday, significantly shifting the All Elite landscape in the process. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was able to leave the Kia Forum with his title reign still intact while Toni Storm and Julia Hart collected the AEW Women's and AEW TBS Championships, respectively. While tonight's AEW Dynamite promises to deal with the fallout from AEW Full Gear, AEW has no time to waste as it looks ahead to its next pay-per-view, AEW Worlds End, which will close AEW's 2023 on December 30th.

AEW Continental Classic Begins

AEW's latest tournament is set to kick off on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the AEW Continental Classic earlier this month, a round-robin showcase that is essentially AEW's answer to New Japan Pro Wrestling's historic G1 Climax. Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Briscoe have been announced so far.

NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion and Ring of Honor Champion Eddie Kingston also declared himself for the AEW Continental Classic, revealing that he will be putting both of his championships on the line in each of his matches. Khan followed up Kingston's announcement by revealing the ultimate winner of the AEW Continental Classic would walk away as a "Triple Crown Champion."

Tonight, AEW Dynamite will see at least one AEW Continental Classic match go down. The remaining eight participants in the AEW Continental Classic will be revealed at 1 PM ET today during a "selection special" that will stream on AEW's social channels.

Christian Cage's "Rechristening"

The AEW TNT Champion is ready to remold Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus in his image. Following their loss to Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear, Christian Cage is set to "rechristen" his stablemates in The Patriarchy.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET tonight on TBS.

