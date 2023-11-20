AEW Continental Classic Explained: How Are NJPW and ROH Involved?

All Elite Wrestling is debuting its own iteration of wrestling's most famous tournament. Since 1991, New Japan Pro Wrestling has hosted the G1 Climax, a round robin tournament that spans the summer and decides the man that will challenge for the IWGP World Championship at that upcoming January's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Hall of Famers like Andre the Giant and Antonio Inoki won early iterations of the G1 while modern greats such as Kazuchika Okada and Shinsuke Nakamura put themselves on the map with victories in the 2000s. AEW's Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi both have G1 Climax wins to their résumés.

While AEW is no stranger to tournaments, the upcoming AEW Continental Classic promises to be unlike any bracket the company has done before. Going in round robin style, the AEW Continental Classic is essentially AEW's answer to the G1, pitting 12 of its top stars against one another in singles matches until the finals culminate at December's AEW Worlds End.

New AEW Tournament to Crown Triple Crown Champion

(Photo: AEW, NJPW)

The stakes for the AEW Continental Classic just tripled.

During AEW Full Gear this past Saturday, Eddie Kingston declared himself for the upcoming round robin tournament. Kingston, who currently reigns as Ring of Honor World Champion and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, announced that he will be putting both of his titles on the line in every one of his AEW Continental Classic matches.

Beyond that, it was announced that the winner of the AEW Continental Classic will be crowned AEW Continental Champion. With three total championships up for grabs throughout the tournament, AEW commentary labeled the eventual winner as being a new "Triple Crown Champion." While past double (and triple) champions have been split between the different promotions that they reign in, this new "Triple Crown Champion" is being advertised as someone who will tie AEW, NJPW and ROH together.

"The Continental Classic starts this week, Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite! 12 fighters, no interference, nobody at ringside," AEW President Tony Khan tweeted regarding the tournament. "The winner becomes AEW Continental Champion + ROH World Champion + NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, a new Triple Crown Champion at Worlds End!"

As of this writing, four wrestlers have declared for the AEW Continental Classic...

Bryan Danielson

Andrade El Idolo

Mark Briscoe

Eddie Kingston

More participants are expected to be announced on AEW programming this week.

The AEW Continental Classic kicks off this Wednesday, November 22nd when AEW Dynamite goes live on TBS at 8 PM ET.