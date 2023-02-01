AEW Dynamite Preview: Hangman vs. Moxley, Former WWE Star Debuts, TNT Title Match

AEW Dynamite returns for its first episode of February tonight. Tony Khan's promotion is full speed ahead on the road to AEW Revolution, the company's first pay-per-view of the calendar year. With just about four weeks to go until that show, AEW only has one match potentially on its card: AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Bryan Danielson. That title bout remains TBD in storyline, as Danielson still needs to pick up a couple more victories before he can officially challenge for AEW's top prize.

Danielson's trials continue tonight, as he is set to face former WWE star and technical master Timothy Thatcher. Since departing WWE in early 2022, Thatcher has made Pro Wrestling NOAH his home, winning tag gold in the far east promotion. Danielson will look to continue his winning ways, as he has had a string of victories in recent weeks against Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, and Brian Cage.

As Danielson pursues one championship, two others are on the line. AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Samoa Joe in a no holds barred match, their first encounter since Allin defeated Joe for the title last month. The women's television titleholder, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, puts her gold on the line against former ally Red Velvet. Cargill and Velvet's rivalry goes back to 2021, as the two stood on opposite sides in Cargill's in-ring debut.

Speaking of rematches, Jon Moxley and Hangman Page write the third chapter in their storied feud. What began as a title-centered rivalry brewed into something beyond, as their first encounter ended suddenly when Hangman suffered a concussion. Once he was cleared, Hangman set his sights on Moxley once more, defeating him in singles action last month. With both men holding a victory over one another, tonight's rubber match is expected to settle the score.

Outside of what has already been announced, AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega is rumored to be returning to television tonight. The Cleaner had dealt with visa issues for the past month, which is why he has not appeared on AEW programming since January 11th.

You can see the full card below...

Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. TBA

TNT Championship (No Holds Barred): Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Red Velvet

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.