Bryan Danielson's Next AEW Dynamite Opponent is a Former WWE Star

Bryan Danielson's quest to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship will continue next week as "The American Dragon" will face Timothy Thatcher from Pro Wrestling Noah. American wrestling fans will likely recognize Thatcher as a former WWE NXT star as he worked for the company from 2020-22. He was best known during his time with the developmental brand for filling in as the NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Matt Riddle, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa and winning the first two Fight Pit Matches in the brand's history.

Thatcher eventually pivoted to a backstage coaching role at the WWE Performance Center but was released in January 2022. He's been working with Noah since June of last year.

