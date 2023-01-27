Former AEW Champion Out of Action Due to Injury

It appears that a popular AEW star and former TNT Champion is out of action with an injury. According to a new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Wardlow is currently injured and will miss some time. The injury or what caused it are details not known at this time, but Meltzer said the injury is "not believed to be one that will keep him out of action for a long time." That's great news, and we wish the star well and hope for a speedy recovery.

Wardlow was last in the ring during AEW Dynamite's December 28th episode. That's where he faced Samoa Joe for an anticipated TNT Championship rematch, but he would, unfortunately, come out on the losing side. Joe then cut off his ponytail, so you can easily see Wardlow coming after Joe when he's back to full health.

Wardlow became TNT Champion in July of last year after defeating Scorpio Sky. He would defend the Title several times before ultimately losing it to Joe as part of a Triple Threat match that also featured Powerhouse Hobbs. These days Darby Allin is the current TNT Champion, so if Wardlow does return, he might not even go after Joe and just go after Allin to take back the Title.

We'll have to wait and see how things play out though, and when he does return there's a chance he doesn't even go after the TNT Championship again and heads toward MJF. There's a lot of history there after all, as MJF was the obstacle he had to overcome to become a full-time member of the AEW roster and ultimately become TNT Champion in the first place. He would take care of MJF in dramatic fashion, but that was a different MJF in many ways, and this is also a new version of Wardlow from when he first came into the company.

A rematch between them might be fun to explore, but it might also be too soon for others. He could always go after the All-Atlantic Championship, currently held by Orange Cassidy, and he could end up as part of a Tag Team as well. There are several options, and here is hoping we get to see him back in the ring at 100% soon.

